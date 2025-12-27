Next Article
Bengaluru: Three men harass woman rider on Silk Board route
India
Before 10pm on December 24, a woman riding her scooter on Bengaluru's Silk Board Main Road was harassed by three men on another two-wheeler.
They reportedly followed her for over two kilometers, overtook her several times, and rode dangerously close before speeding off.
Quick-thinking eyewitness steps in; police identify suspects
Abhinav Vasudevan, who was driving behind, noticed what was happening and recorded a short video as proof. He intervened to help the woman and shared the video with her.
Abhinav later posted about it on social media and tagged Bengaluru Police. By December 25, police said they had identified the vehicle and those involved, promising legal action.