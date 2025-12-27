Two women killed in separate leopard attacks in UP India Dec 27, 2025

Two women—Urmila, a 28-year-old from Nepal, and Kamla Devi, 25, from the Tharu community—lost their lives in separate leopard attacks just hours apart on Thursday at Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

Kamla's incident happened early in the morning while she was out near or inside the forest, reminding everyone how real the risks of human-wildlife conflict are for people living close to nature.