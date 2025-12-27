Two women killed in separate leopard attacks in UP
Two women—Urmila, a 28-year-old from Nepal, and Kamla Devi, 25, from the Tharu community—lost their lives in separate leopard attacks just hours apart on Thursday at Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.
Kamla's incident happened early in the morning while she was out near or inside the forest, reminding everyone how real the risks of human-wildlife conflict are for people living close to nature.
What happened next
Forest officials recovered both bodies and started post-mortem procedures.
Urmila's family traveled to India after her death, with legal steps underway since she was a Nepalese national.
Authorities stopped an attempt by locals to move her body across the border until formalities are complete.
Kamla's family received ₹10,000 as initial compensation, with more support likely ahead.
These tragedies highlight ongoing challenges for communities living alongside wildlife reserves.