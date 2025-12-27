Unnao rape survivor calls out CBI delays, plans to face Supreme Court herself

What's happening with Sengar's case?

Sengar was convicted in 2019 for kidnapping and raping the survivor and got life in prison plus a hefty fine. He also received a separate 10-year sentence after the survivor's father died in police custody.

But on December 23, 2024, the Delhi High Court suspended his rape sentence and granted him conditional bail while he appeals—something the survivor fears could threaten her safety and the integrity of the case.

The CBI has challenged this bail in the Supreme Court, arguing it puts justice at risk.