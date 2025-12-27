Next Article
Father-son duo shot dead in UP's Sitapur; police suspect old feud
India
A father and son, Akhtar (60) and Maiser (38), were shot dead on Friday while heading home from their fields in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.
Police say the murders are connected to a long-standing rivalry between two local communities.
Revenge motive, arrests likely soon
According to police, Akhtar had once been accused of killing someone from the attackers' family back in 2011, but he and his son were later acquitted.
Despite this, tensions never really faded.
Officers have now labeled these killings as an act of revenge and have deployed extra security in the village.
Special teams are working to arrest those named by the victims' family, with a murder case already filed and investigations underway.