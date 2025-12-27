Father-son duo shot dead in UP's Sitapur; police suspect old feud

Revenge motive, arrests likely soon

According to police, Akhtar had once been accused of killing someone from the attackers' family back in 2011, but he and his son were later acquitted.

Despite this, tensions never really faded.

Officers have now labeled these killings as an act of revenge and have deployed extra security in the village.

Special teams are working to arrest those named by the victims' family, with a murder case already filed and investigations underway.