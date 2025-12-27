'Disgraceful': Dhirendra Shastri's government flight sparks debate in Chhattisgarh India Dec 27, 2025

A video of spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri landing in Raipur on a government aircraft has gone viral, raising eyebrows about the use of public resources.

The clip, widely circulated after Shastri's arrival on December 25, shows a police officer saluting a state minister and then touching Shastri's feet.

Congress quickly questioned whether it's okay for religious figures to use state-funded flights, calling out the possible misuse of taxpayer money.