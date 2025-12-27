'Disgraceful': Dhirendra Shastri's government flight sparks debate in Chhattisgarh
A video of spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri landing in Raipur on a government aircraft has gone viral, raising eyebrows about the use of public resources.
The clip, widely circulated after Shastri's arrival on December 25, shows a police officer saluting a state minister and then touching Shastri's feet.
Congress quickly questioned whether it's okay for religious figures to use state-funded flights, calling out the possible misuse of taxpayer money.
Parties trade barbs as faith and politics collide
BJP defended the officer's actions as personal faith and accused Congress of targeting Sanatana Dharma, even reminding everyone that similar things happened under Congress rule.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticized Shastri for "spreading social discord."
No action has been taken against the officer so far.