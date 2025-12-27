Hyderabad's crime rate sees a big dip in 2025
Good news for Hyderabad—crime in the city dropped by 15% this year, with total cases falling from nearly 36,000 in 2024 to just over 30,000.
Police say their proactive strategies and smarter data analysis made a real difference.
What changed—and what didn't
Most types of crimes went down: property offenses fell by 28%, bodily offenses by 16%, and even cybercrimes dipped by 8%. Serious property crimes dropped the most at 31%.
On the flip side, there were some worrying spikes—crimes against women rose by 6%, and cases under child protection laws jumped by a steep 27%.
Roads got safer too
Traffic accidents also decreased, with fewer crashes and pedestrian injuries.
The police cracked down on underage driving, booking thousands of minors (and their parents), canceling over a thousand vehicle registrations, and collecting ₹70 lakh in fines for violations.