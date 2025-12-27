Next Article
Delhi Police gears up for New Year with massive deployment
India
Getting ready for the New Year rush, Delhi Police has stationed around 20,000 officers all over the city.
With crowds expected from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the goal is to keep celebrations safe and smooth for everyone heading out.
What's being done to keep things safe?
Police have mapped out special traffic plans for busy spots like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas, aiming to curb drunken or reckless driving using breath analyzers—and they're not shy about impounding vehicles if needed.
Extra checks are happening at city borders, hotels, bus terminals, and railway stations. Plus, there's a strong police presence at popular hangouts like India Gate to help manage big gatherings.