3rd-placed Aston Villa beat Brighton 1-0 in Premier League

Aston Villa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton at Villa Park on Thursday. The match was decided by an own goal from Jack Hinshelwood in the 86th minute. The result was a relief for Unai Emery's side after two consecutive Premier League home defeats. With this win, Villa moved five points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United in the league standings.

Match details Key details of the contest The game's only goal came from a header by Tyrone Mings, which was unfortunately deflected into the net by Brighton's Hinshelwood, handing Villa the lead in the dying minutes of the match. Before this, Ferdi Kadioglu had come close to scoring, but his attempt was saved by Emiliano Martinez, who tipped it onto the bar. Villa didn't create much but had enough to seal the deal.

Information Villa get to 50 points after 26 matches With this 1-0 win, Villa remain 3rd, three points behind Manchester City and six behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand. After 26 matches, Villa own 50 points (W15 D5 L6). On the other hand, Brighton are placed 14th with 31 points. This was their 9th defeat this season.

Do you know? James Milner makes this record James Milner, who came on as a substitute for Brighton, equaled Gareth Barry's record for the most appearances made in Premier League history (653 matches). Milner has appeared for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton in the Premier League.

