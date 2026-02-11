T20 World Cup, Gudakesh Motie dents England with three-fer: Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team's Gudakesh Motie floored England with a three-fer in Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. Chasing 197 runs, England perished for a score of 166, handing West Indies a 30-run win. Left-arm spinner Motie picked 3/33 from 4 overs and was the pick of the West Indies bowlers. Here are further details.
Information
Motie claims a three-fer
Motie was introduced in the 8th over and after conceding 9 runs off his first 5 balls, he dismissed Tom Banton (2). In the 10th over, he castled a well-settled Jacob Bethell (33). In his final over, he got Harry Brook's wicket.
Stats
Motie races to 125 scalps in T20s
With this effort, Motie has now raced to 43 wickets from 46 T20Is at 26.88. Versus England, he has claimed 13 scalps from 14 matches at 31.07, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Motie has played 9 T20 World Cup games and has 12 scalps at 17.58. Overall in T20s, he has picked 125 wickets from 115 matches at 22.51.