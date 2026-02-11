West Indies down England in T20 World Cup 2026: Stats

West Indies beat England in a high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Group C contest saw West Indies score 196/6 in 20 overs, riding on 76* from Sherfane Rutherford 's blade. In response, England lost wickets at key junctures to surrender the chase (166/10). Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase shared 5 wickets between them.

Summary Rutherford guides West Indies to 196/6 Rutherford came in when the Windies were 55/3 in the sixth over. The star player was part of a 51-run stand alongside Rovman Powell for the 5th wicket. Thereafter, Jason Holder provided him company with a gutsy 61-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rutherford made sure he stayed until the end and finished off the proceedings in style with a six.

Hope Shai Hope records his 4th duck in T20Is West Indies captain Shai Hope perished for a three-ball duck. Hope, who opened alongside Brandon King, was dismissed by Jofra Archer off the 5th ball in the 1st over. Playing his 210th T20 match, Hope has recorded six ducks from 205 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, 4 of Hope's T20 ducks have come for WI in T20Is.

Rutherford 5th T20I fifty from Rutherford's blade Rutherford hit 7 sixes and 2 fours. He now owns 753 runs from 48 T20I matches (42 innings) at 22.14. This was his 5th half-century and a career-best score. He raced to 47 sixes. In 12 T20Is versus England, he has 230 runs at 30. This was his maiden fifty against England. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has smoked 18 sixes versus England (SR: 152.86).

Contributions Hetmyer and Chase make contributions Shimron Hetmyer scored a 12-ball 23. He slammed two sixes and two fours. The southpaw has raced to 1,432 runs in T20Is from 77 matches (67 innings) at 23.47. Roston Chase hit a fine 29-ball 34 (4s: 6). He now owns 747 T20I runs from 53 matches (39 innings) at 24.09.

Do you know? Holder gets to 50 T20I sixes Holder smashed a 17-ball 33 (6s: 4, 4s: 1). He has amassed 780 T20I runs from 91 matches (64 innings) at 17.33. Notably, Holder reached 50 T20I sixes. He is also closing in on 50 fours (47).

Rashid Rashid completes 400 T20 scalps England spinner Adil Rashid completed 400 wickets in T20 cricket. The 37-year-old reached the landmark with this first scalp. Rashid, who managed 2/16 from his 4 overs, became the second Englishman with 400 wickets in T20 cricket. He joined speedster Chris Jordan, who has taken 446 wickets. 152 of his T20 scalps have come for England. He also owns 33 T20 World Cup wickets.

Information Archer, Curran and Overton amongst the wickets Jofra Archer managed 1/48 from his 4 overs. Sam Curran bowled three overs and clocked 1/36. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton, who replaced Luke Wood, registered 2/33 from his 4 overs.

Chase Summary of England's innings Phil Salt handed England a bright start before perishing. He added 38 runs alongside Jos Buttler. After Salt departed, Buttler and Jacob Bethell added a 36-run stand. The Windies hit back, reducing England to 90/4 in the 10th over. Curran and Harry Brook added 41 runs for the 5th wicket before England lost the plot. WI's spinners enjoyed bowling against England and were rewarded.

Duo Key numbers for Salt and Buttler Phil Salt struck a fluent 30 off 14 balls. He slammed four fours and two sixes. Salt now owns 1,618 runs from 54 T20Is at 36.77. Versus West Indies, he has 670 runs from 15 matches at 60.90. Salt went past 50 fours against WI (52). Buttler hit 21 off 14 balls. The veteran batter has amassed 3,997 runs from 149 T20Is at 35.06.

Information Bethell chips in with 33 runs Bethell chipped in for England with a 33-run knock off 23 balls. He hit four fours and a six. In 25 matches, he now owns 505 runs at 28.05. His strike rate reads 148.96.

Brook Harry Brook completes 4,000 runs in T20s England cricket team skipper Brook attained a milestone in T20s. The aggressive batter has completed 4,000 runs in the shortest format. He attained the landmark with his 1st run. Brook, who scored 17, has 4,016 runs from 171 matches (158 innings) at 33.46. For England, he has managed 1,138 runs from 57 matches (49 innings) at 30.75.

Information Motie claims a three-fer for West Indies WI spinner Motie claimed 3/33 from his 4 overs. He has raced to 43 wickets from 46 T20Is at 26.88. Versus England, he has claimed 13 scalps from 14 matches at 31.07.

Do you know? Unique record for Motie As per Cricbuzz, Motie dismissed an opposition's number three, four and 5 for the 2nd time in T20 World Cups. Earlier, he did done so against New Zealand in 2024, Tarouba. He is the only bowler to do it twice in the tournament.

Information Six wickets shared by West Indian spinners Besides Motie's three-fer, the likes of Chase and Akeal Hossein also chipped in. Chase claimed 2/29 from his 4 overs. Akeal managed 1/32 from his 4-over quota. WI's spinners claimed a combined 6/94 in 12 overs.

Information Curran scores an unbeaten 43 Curran scored an unbeaten 43 for England. He faced 30 balls, slamming two sixes and three fours. With this knock, he now owns 574 T20I runs from 69 matches (43 innings) at 20.50.