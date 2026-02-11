T20 World Cup, Sherfane Rutherford hammers 76* versus England: Stats

A blistering knock of 76* from Sherfane Rutherford 's blade helped West Indies post 196/6 versus England in Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw Rutherford come in when the Windies were 55/3 in the sixth over. Thereafter, his unbeaten 76 floored England and got WI to a competitive score.

Knock Rutherford shares two solid stands Rutherford's knock was laced with 7 sixes and 2 fours. He struck at 180.95. The star all-rounder was part of a 51-run stand alongside Rovman Powell for the 5th wicket. Thereafter, Jason Holder provided him company with a gutsy 61-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rutherford made sure he stayed until the end and finished off the proceedings in style with a six.

Stats 5th T20I fifty from Rutherford's blade With this knock, Rutherford has raced to 753 runs from 48 T20I matches (42 innings) at 22.14. This was his 5th half-century and a career-best score. The big-hitting batter now owns 47 sixes. In 12 T20Is versus England, he has 230 runs at 30. This was his maiden fifty against England. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has smoked 18 sixes versus England (SR: 152.86).

