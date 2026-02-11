Harry Brook completes 4,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Brook arrived when England were 85/3 after 9 overs in a chase of 197. Soon England lost Jacob Bethell to be 90/4. A 41-run stand between Brook and Sam Curran steadied the ship before the former fell to spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Numbers

A look at Brook's T20 numbers

From 171 matches (158 innings), Brook has completed 4,000 runs (4,016) at an average of close to 34, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to three tons, he owns 17 fifties. His strike rate is 152-plus. As many as 1,138 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is. In 57 matches (49 innings), Brook averages 30.75 (SR: 152-plus). He has six T20I fifties.