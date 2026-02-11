Harry Brook completes 4,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
England cricket team skipper Harry Brook has attained a milestone in T20s. The aggressive batter has completed 4,000 runs in the shortest format. He attained the landmark with his 1st run against West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Notably, Brook opened his T20 World Cup campaign with a fine fifty against Nepal.
Information
Brook scores 17 runs against WI
Brook arrived when England were 85/3 after 9 overs in a chase of 197. Soon England lost Jacob Bethell to be 90/4. A 41-run stand between Brook and Sam Curran steadied the ship before the former fell to spinner Gudakesh Motie.
Numbers
A look at Brook's T20 numbers
From 171 matches (158 innings), Brook has completed 4,000 runs (4,016) at an average of close to 34, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to three tons, he owns 17 fifties. His strike rate is 152-plus. As many as 1,138 of his T20 runs have come for England in T20Is. In 57 matches (49 innings), Brook averages 30.75 (SR: 152-plus). He has six T20I fifties.