Adil Rashid becomes second Englishman with 400 T20 wickets: Stats

England spinner Adil Rashid has completed 400 wickets in T20 cricket. The 37-year-old reached the landmark with this first scalp versus West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The wrist-spinner is now the second English bowler to touch the 400-wicket mark in the format. Here are the key stats.

Milestone Rashid joins Chris Jordan As mentioned, Rashid is the second Englishman with 400 wickets in T20 cricket. He joined speedster Chris Jordan, who has taken 446 wickets from 431 matches at an average of 27.26. Rashid, who has featured in fewer franchise leagues than Jordan, completed 400 scalps in his 358th encounter (342 innings). He averages 22-plus and owns an economy rate of under 8.

Internationals Rashid owns 150-plus T20I wickets On February 3, Rashid completed 150 T20I wickets against Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I of the three-match series. He now owns 151 scalps. Overall, Rashid became the sixth bowler to reach this mark. Rashid Khan (190), Tim Southee (164), Ish Sodhi (162), Mustafizur Rahman (158), and Wanindu Hasaranga (154) have more wickets than Rashid. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (149) is next.

