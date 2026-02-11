Shai Hope records his 4th duck in T20Is: Key stats

A harmless delivery from Archer saw Hope get dismissed. Archer bowled one short and there was a lot of width. Hope attempted a cut shot and the ball went straight to cover-point where Tam Banton completed the catch.

Numbers

2nd T20I duck against England

Playing his 210th T20 match, Hope has recorded six ducks from 205 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Hope is close to completing 5,500 T20 runs (5,491). He averages 30.71. Meanwhile, 4 of Hope's T20 ducks have come for WI in T20Is. In 62 T20Is, he has 1,474 runs at 28.34. Notably, Hope recorded his 2nd duck against England. He has 330 runs at 20.62.