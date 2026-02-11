Shai Hope records his 4th duck in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope perished for a three-ball duck versus England in Match 15 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Hope, who opened alongside Brandon King, was dismissed by Jofra Archer off the 5th ball in the 1st over. West Indies were 8/1 with his dismissal. The match is being held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Information
Archer gets Hope's wicket
A harmless delivery from Archer saw Hope get dismissed. Archer bowled one short and there was a lot of width. Hope attempted a cut shot and the ball went straight to cover-point where Tam Banton completed the catch.
Numbers
2nd T20I duck against England
Playing his 210th T20 match, Hope has recorded six ducks from 205 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Hope is close to completing 5,500 T20 runs (5,491). He averages 30.71. Meanwhile, 4 of Hope's T20 ducks have come for WI in T20Is. In 62 T20Is, he has 1,474 runs at 28.34. Notably, Hope recorded his 2nd duck against England. He has 330 runs at 20.62.