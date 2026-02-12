Manchester City thrash Fulham to keep pressure on Arsenal: Stats

Manchester City have intensified the Premier League 2025-26 title race by defeating Fulham with a dominating performance. The win at the Etihad Stadium has brought Pep Guardiola's side within three points of league leaders Arsenal . The victory comes after City's dramatic comeback against Liverpool on Sunday, further strengthening their title challenge.

Match highlights Berge's misdirected header sets up Semenyo for close-range finish The match against Fulham saw City score three goals in a span of just 15 minutes. The onslaught began when Fulham midfielder Sander Berge's misdirected header set up Antoine Semenyo for a close-range finish. This was Semenyo's fifth goal in eight games since joining City in January. Six minutes later, Nico O'Reilly doubled the lead with a deft finish over advancing goalkeeper Bernd Leno after being assisted by Semenyo.

Goal fest Haaland seals the points for City Phil Foden set up Erling Haaland for City's third goal before half-time. The Norwegian striker made no mistake with a low shot into the bottom corner, sealing the points for his team. Fulham's Marco Silva will regret midfielder Harry Wilson's missed opportunity at 1-0 down as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his low strike, allowing City to maintain their title challenge.

Information A look at the points table 2nd-placed Manchester City have raced to 53 points from 26 matches this season. They are three points behind Arsenal, who face Brentford on Thursday night. City claimed their 16th win of the season. Fulham are 12th with 34 points. This was their 12th defeat of the season and a third in succession.

Haaland Haaland races to 22 Premier League goals this season In 26 Premier League games this season, Haaland now owns 22 goals (A6). Overall, the star forward has raced to 107 Premier League goals from 123 appearances (A22). Across 37 matches in all competitions, Haaland has 29 goals this season. Overall, he has 153 goals in City colors from 183 games.

Information Semenyo owns 17 goal involvements in Premier League 2025-26 Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth last month, recorded his 33rd Premier League goal and 11th assist from 106 appearances. In the ongoing season, he has 13 goals and 4 assists from 25 appearances.

Do you know? Semenyo shines versus Fulham once again As per Opta, since the start of last season, Semenyo has been directly involved in seven goals against Fulham in the Premier League (4 goals, 3 assists). Only one player has more goal involvements against an opponent in this period: Haaland v West Ham United (8).