Assam floods: 103 dead, 86,800 affected in 4 districts
India
Assam's flood crisis is easing a bit, but it's still tough: more than 86,800 people are dealing with flooded homes across four districts.
The death toll has sadly reached 103 after two more lives were lost recently.
Golaghat is the hardest hit, with more than 42,000 residents affected.
Assam relief camps shelter over 13,000
The state has set up 79 relief camps and relief distribution centers in five districts, now sheltering more than 13,000 people.
Officials have been distributing essentials like rice and lentils to those displaced.
Across the region, hundreds of villages are flooded and farmland has taken a major hit, and thousands of animals have also been impacted as roads and bridges remain damaged.