Assam floods kill 89 as 122,100 remain affected, villages underwater
Assam's flood crisis continues, with the death toll now at 89 after two more lives were lost on Tuesday.
More than 122,100 people are still affected, though numbers have dipped slightly since Monday.
Floodwaters haven't let up in many areas, keeping hundreds of villages underwater.
Relief camps shelter 17,857 people
Authorities have set up 55 relief camps and distribution centers across four districts to help 17,857 people find shelter and essentials.
Sivasagar district has been hit hardest, with almost half the affected population from there alone.
The floods have also damaged over 15,342 hectares of crops and impacted more than 26,500 livestock and poultry.
Meanwhile, the chief minister has promised door-to-door checks starting Sunday to assess damage and support those most in need.
Concerns are growing about illegal mining in the border hills creating artificial reservoirs that released water downstream during heavy rain.