Assam floods kill 99, over 147,000 affected across 12 districts
Assam's floods have now claimed 99 lives, with the latest loss reported in Golaghat district.
Over 147,000 people across 12 districts are still dealing with the aftermath, though that's a slight drop from Friday.
To help those forced from their homes, officials have set up 53 relief camps and opened 41 distribution centers.
Golaghat worst hit with 61,735 affected
Golaghat is facing the toughest situation, with 61,735 people affected; Sivasagar and Jorhat aren't far behind.
Floodwaters have damaged homes, roads, and nearly 10,600 hectares of crops; some rivers are still above danger levels.
And heads up: the weather department says isolated heavy rainfall is likely until August 12, and isolated very heavy rain is forecast for August 13 and 14, so things could get tougher before they improve.