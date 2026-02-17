Assam government announces 3% reservation in top jobs
India
Assam's Cabinet just approved a 3% reservation in top government jobs (Class I and II) for tea tribe and Adivasi communities.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this step is about making sure these groups finally get more say in how the state is run.
Total 6% reservation for tea tribes, Adivasis
With this new quota, tea tribes and Adivasis now have a total 6% reservation across all government jobs—opening more doors for young people from these communities.
It's not just about jobs; it's a move to boost higher education, shrink old inequalities, and respond to long-standing calls for fairer treatment—especially with state elections coming up this year.