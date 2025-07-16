Assam: India's 1st state government in oil production
Assam just became the first Indian state to step into oil production on its own, teaming up with Oil India Limited after striking hydrocarbons at the Namrup Borhat-1 well.
This means Assam isn't just drilling—they'll actually share in both profits and risks, which is a big deal for any state.
Assam's move boosts energy security for India
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a "major step forward in energy security and economic resilience."
Basically, Assam's move helps secure steady energy for India while boosting its own finances.
The state already produces a solid chunk of India's crude oil.
What else has Assam done in energy sector?
Assam now owns 10% of the Namrup block (where this new well sits), has majority stakes in local gas distribution, and grabbed a 40% share in the Namrup-IV Fertilizer Plant last year—so they're clearly going all-in on powering their future.