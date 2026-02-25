Assam: Nehru statue vandalized in Pailapool market, CCTV captures act
Late Monday night/early Tuesday, unknown individuals vandalized a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru—India's first Prime Minister—at Pailapool market in Assam.
The group used an excavator to pull down the statue, and the whole thing was caught on CCTV.
No one witnessed it in person.
Driver still missing; Congress leader calls it 'planned attack'
Police have arrested one suspect and seized the excavator, but the driver is still missing. An FIR has been registered.
Congress leader Sajal Acherjee called it a "planned attack" meant to stir unrest before Assam's state elections coming up in March-April 2026.
Local groups have strongly condemned what happened and are demanding quick action from authorities.