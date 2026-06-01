Assam pauses subsidized pulses sugar and salt for 2 months
India
Assam's government is putting a hold on subsidized pulses, sugar, and salt distribution for 2 months.
This pause is tied to the recent elections and a temporary budget; things should get back to normal in August once the new government rolls out its full budget.
Free NFSA and PMGKAY rice continues
Free rice under NFSA and PMGKAY will keep coming, so families won't miss out on that.
Any leftover subsidized rations from May will be handed out in June.
Earlier this year, Assam's interim budget helped secure food for over 7 million families, covering more than 24.9 million people, until the full budget arrives later this summer.