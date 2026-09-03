Assam police shoot dead 2 suspected vehicle thieves in Sonapur
Police shot dead two men suspected of stealing vehicles in Assam's Sonapur area this morning.
The drama started when a Tata ACE vehicle was allegedly stolen near Panbazar police station, leading to a pursuit across several towns.
The suspects tried to escape toward Meghalaya but were stopped at a checkpoint in Markdola, where shots were fired.
One gang member managed to get away.
Laskar and Singh identified, equipment recovered
The two men killed have been identified as Saidul Alam Laskar from Cachar and Babu Singh from Manipur, both allegedly linked to an interstate vehicle theft racket with several cases against them.
Police recovered pistols, phones, and equipment allegedly used for stealing vehicles at the scene.
Investigations are still on to track down the escaped gang member and uncover more about their network.