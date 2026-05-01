Assam police summon Randeep Surjewala over Pawan Khera remarks
India
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been called by Assam police to appear in Guwahati on May 23.
This is part of a bigger probe into party spokesperson Pawan Khera's remarks about the Assam chief minister's wife, which has sparked fresh tension between Congress and BJP in the state.
Investigation widens amid party accusations
After grilling Khera for nearly eight hours earlier this month, police are now looking into related statements and social media posts, pulling more Congress leaders like Surjewala into the mix.
While Congress says the investigation is politically motivated, BJP insists it's about keeping public debate respectful.