Assam police summon Randeep Surjewala over Pawan Khera remarks India May 19, 2026

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been called by Assam police to appear in Guwahati on May 23.

This is part of a bigger probe into party spokesperson Pawan Khera's remarks about the Assam chief minister's wife, which has sparked fresh tension between Congress and BJP in the state.