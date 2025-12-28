Assam restores internet in Karbi Anglong after protest violence

Why does it matter?

This unrest shook the region and highlighted deep-rooted tensions over land rights.

Authorities responded with curfews, Army marches, and heavy security to restore order.

A high-level meeting led by the Chief Minister offered amnesty for most cases linked to the protests, promised ₹10 lakh compensation plus a government job for Timung's family, and set a court hearing for January 5 to clarify eviction rules.

For many locals, the quick return of internet likely means reconnecting with friends and daily life after days of uncertainty.