Assam restores internet in Karbi Anglong after protest violence
After six tense days, mobile internet is back in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.
The blackout was imposed following violent protests demanding eviction of Hindi-speaking settlers from local reserves.
Things escalated quickly—shops were set on fire, the KAAC chief's ancestral home was attacked, and clashes left 173 police and CRPF personnel injured.
Tragically, two people lost their lives: Suraj Dey, a specially abled man, and Chingthi Timung, a protester.
Why does it matter?
This unrest shook the region and highlighted deep-rooted tensions over land rights.
Authorities responded with curfews, Army marches, and heavy security to restore order.
A high-level meeting led by the Chief Minister offered amnesty for most cases linked to the protests, promised ₹10 lakh compensation plus a government job for Timung's family, and set a court hearing for January 5 to clarify eviction rules.
For many locals, the quick return of internet likely means reconnecting with friends and daily life after days of uncertainty.