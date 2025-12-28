'Operation Sindoor symbol of pride...': PM on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 129th episode of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat on the year's last Sunday, December 28. The episode focused on India's achievements in 2025, a year that PM Modi said gave many moments of pride and unity to the country. He particularly highlighted "Operation Sindoor," which he called a symbol of pride for every Indian. He said, "This year, 'Operation Sindoor' became a symbol of pride for every Indian."

National security Operation Sindoor: A symbol of pride for India PM Modi said "Operation Sindoor" was a testament to India's unwavering commitment to national security. "The world clearly saw that today's Bharat does not compromise on its security," he said. He added that images of love and devotion toward Mother India were seen globally during the operation, saying, "During 'Operation Sindoor', pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the world."

Global recognition Sports and scientific achievements in 2025 The Prime Minister also spoke about India's sporting achievements in 2025. He said the men's cricket team won the ICC Champions' Trophy, while the women's team lifted their first World Cup also adding the women's blind T20 World Cup victory. The year was also memorable for para-athletes who won medals at world championships, proving that determination knows no bounds.

Scientific progress India's strides in science and space In terms of scientific advancements, PM Modi highlighted Shubhanshu Shukla as the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. He also spoke about environmental initiatives and wildlife conservation efforts, such as the cheetah population in India crossing 30. These achievements are a testament to India's commitment to progress across multiple fronts.

Cultural pride Cultural milestones and indigenous products in 2025 PM Modi also spoke about cultural milestones such as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of 2025 and the flag hoisting ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple. He said, "Faith, culture, and Bharat's unique heritage were all seen together in 2025," adding, that these events were a source of pride for every Indian. He urged people to support indigenous products, saying they contribute to national self-confidence.