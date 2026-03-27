Assam Rifles jawan injured near Pangsau Pass by suspected NSCN-K-YA
India
An Assam Rifles jawan was hurt on Thursday evening after suspected NSCN-K-YA militants attacked near Pangsau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, where border fencing work is under way.
Thankfully, the jawan's injuries are not life-threatening, according to officials.
Militants fired from across Myanmar border
Officials said the militants opened fire from across the Myanmar border and subsequently fled the spot. Security forces have ramped up search operations in response.
The NSCN-K-YA had earlier claimed responsibility for an attack on an Assam Rifles post in Arunachal Pradesh, making it tough for law enforcement and highlighting ongoing challenges in keeping the area safe.