Assam to recognize YouTubers and influencers who aided flood relief
Assam is set to recognize YouTubers, influencers, and organizations who stepped up during the recent floods by raising funds and providing real help.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that 72 YouTube accounts have been identified for their fundraising efforts, and the government is now checking how these donations were actually used in hard-hit areas like Sivasagar and Charaideo.
Assam reviews donations, may honor contributors
Donations poured in from all over India (even abroad), showing just how much people cared.
The government is reviewing spending details and beneficiary lists to keep things transparent and avoid duplicate aid.
Genuine contributors may be honored with a gamosa and a certificate or award.
Sarma made it clear that the government's monitoring of the funds was not intended to discourage people from coming forward to help.