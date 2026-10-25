Assam voter list update delayed as NRC security not ready
Assam's plan to update its voter list has hit a snag because the system meant to secure National Register of Citizens (NRC) data isn't ready yet.
The NRC data security regime was expected to be completed by August 2026, after which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) could be conducted.
This meant Assam had to go ahead with its assembly elections in April without the fresh update.
Assam starts SSR on October 16
To keep things moving, officials kicked off a Special Summary Revision (SSR) on October 16, with draft voter rolls coming out November 12.
But for the full SIR update, everyone will have to wait: Assam's home department told election authorities that proper NRC data security might only be sorted by August 2026.
Until then, SSR is a temporary fix, especially important since concerns about illegal immigration from Bangladesh make accurate and secure voter lists a big deal in the state.