Assam woman aged 19 arrested after alleged beheading of mother
India
A 19-year-old woman from Assam's West Karbi Anglong district has been arrested for allegedly beheading her mother in Deramukh Lalung village.
The attack also left her father and sister injured when they tried to step in.
Police say there was no reported dispute between the mother and daughter.
Woman caught next day, items found
After the incident, the woman reportedly fled with her mother's head and was caught the next day.
Investigators found items like a sickle, scissors, oil, and vermilion from the place where she was arrested: locals think these could point to black magic or substance use.
The motive is still unclear, and the community is stunned as police continue digging for answers.