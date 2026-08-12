Assam woman found dead in Noida PG, police seek man
India
A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found dead in a Noida paying-guest accommodation, where she'd come with a man to look for a private-sector job.
Her body was discovered in a room next door, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
The man she arrived with is being sought by police, so officers are actively looking for him.
Forensics examine scene, police probe death
Forensic teams have already examined the scene, and the body has been sent for a postmortem to figure out what happened.
Police have filed a case and say they're focused on understanding how she died and what role the man may have played.
More details are expected as the investigation continues.