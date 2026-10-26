Assam woman smashes car in Bamunigaon, police probe drug links
India
A woman smashed up a car in Bamunigaon, Assam, after it hit a divider, drawing a crowd and prompting police intervention.
Police are probing a possible financial dispute linked to alleged drug trafficking.
Three men detained, Munna Pachani investigating
Three men (some already linked to past drug cases) have been detained in connection with the incident, and the woman, along with two others, has also been named in the case.
Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani from Boko Police Station is leading efforts to figure out what really happened and whether this points to bigger issues with drug trafficking in the area.