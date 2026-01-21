Assam violence: Tensions rise in Kokrajhar after mob-lynching; internet suspended 

Tensions are running high in Assam 's Kokrajhar district after clashes between the Bodo and Adivasi communities. The violence was triggered by an incident on Monday evening when a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle carrying Bodo construction workers was stopped on suspicion of cattle theft. While trying to flee, the vehicle allegedly hit two Adivasi individuals, leading to an attack by the mob, who then set the vehicle ablaze.

Fatalities reported Mob violence claims 2 lives in Kokrajhar The two victims, identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit and Sunil Murmu, later succumbed to their injuries. The victims were involved in a road construction project and were travelling in the vehicle after inspecting a work site when the incident occurred. Four others were also injured and are being treated at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, with one person in critical condition. Over 27 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching incident.

Arrests and protests Arrangements in place to deploy the army On Tuesday, members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked the National Highway near Karigaon, burning tires, torching homes, and allegedly setting fire to a government office. According to reports, the Karigaon police outpost was also attacked during the skirmishes between the two tribes, and officers shot blank rounds into the air. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that arrangements are in place to deploy the army, while the RAF is already on the ground.

