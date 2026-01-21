Assam violence: Tensions rise in Kokrajhar after mob-lynching; internet suspended
Tensions are running high in Assam's Kokrajhar district after clashes between the Bodo and Adivasi communities. The violence was triggered by an incident on Monday evening when a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle carrying Bodo construction workers was stopped on suspicion of cattle theft. While trying to flee, the vehicle allegedly hit two Adivasi individuals, leading to an attack by the mob, who then set the vehicle ablaze.
Mob violence claims 2 lives in Kokrajhar
The two victims, identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit and Sunil Murmu, later succumbed to their injuries. The victims were involved in a road construction project and were travelling in the vehicle after inspecting a work site when the incident occurred. Four others were also injured and are being treated at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, with one person in critical condition. Over 27 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching incident.
Arrangements in place to deploy the army
On Tuesday, members of the Bodo and Adivasi communities blocked the National Highway near Karigaon, burning tires, torching homes, and allegedly setting fire to a government office. According to reports, the Karigaon police outpost was also attacked during the skirmishes between the two tribes, and officers shot blank rounds into the air. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that arrangements are in place to deploy the army, while the RAF is already on the ground.
Internet services suspended, army on standby in Kokrajhar
In the wake of the violence, internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 have also been imposed in Kokrajhar. This is the second time since December that internet services have been suspended in Assam for law and order reasons.