Assam's Chirang protest over encroachment arrests injures more than 20
A protest in Assam's Chirang district got out of hand on Friday, with more than 20 people, including police and forest officials, injured.
The trouble started when more than 200 locals showed up at the Runikhata forest range office, demanding the release of 25 people detained for alleged encroachment.
Things escalated after claims of custodial harassment surfaced, leading to property damage and a forceful police response.
Students allege Adivasi targeting in Assam
Student groups leading the protest accused authorities of singling out Adivasi community members while ignoring others for similar offenses.
To calm things down, mobile internet was suspended in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.
Police say extra forces are now in place, legal action is coming for those involved in the violence, and officials are hoping to resolve things through dialogue.