Assam's ₹62,294cr budget presented ahead of assembly elections

What's in store?

Assam's economy is actually outpacing the national average, with GSDP growing 45% since 2019-20 and per capita income more than doubling.

The state's aiming for a ₹10 lakh crore economy by 2028—two years early.

Plus, there's a big boost in central funds: targeted allocations including a proposed ₹500 crore special development package for ULFA and other measures totalling ₹1,046 crore.

If you're curious about jobs, infrastructure or future opportunities in Assam, this budget could shape what comes next.