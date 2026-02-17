Assam's ₹62,294cr budget presented ahead of assembly elections
Assam just rolled out a ₹62,294.78 crore interim budget for 2026-27—presented ahead of the assembly elections.
The move is meant to keep things running smoothly until the assembly elections.
What's in store?
Assam's economy is actually outpacing the national average, with GSDP growing 45% since 2019-20 and per capita income more than doubling.
The state's aiming for a ₹10 lakh crore economy by 2028—two years early.
Plus, there's a big boost in central funds: targeted allocations including a proposed ₹500 crore special development package for ULFA and other measures totalling ₹1,046 crore.
If you're curious about jobs, infrastructure or future opportunities in Assam, this budget could shape what comes next.