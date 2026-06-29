Astrologer warning keeps it engineer off vehicles as father drives
A 28-year-old IT engineer isn't allowed to drive, ride a bike, or even learn to cycle, all because his family's astrologer warned he might cause a fatal accident.
Now, his dad drops him at work every day just to keep him away from vehicles.
The story was shared on X by entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani, who even joked about asking what the engineer's kundli predicted about artificial intelligence.
Online debate over astrology in India
This story has sparked fresh debate online about how much astrology should shape big life choices.
Some people think the family is being too strict, while others understand their worry.
Many shared similar stories of families letting kundlis decide everything from careers to marriages, showing just how much tradition and personal freedom can clash in modern India.