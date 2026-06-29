Astrologer warning keeps it engineer off vehicles as father drives India Jun 29, 2026

A 28-year-old IT engineer isn't allowed to drive, ride a bike, or even learn to cycle, all because his family's astrologer warned he might cause a fatal accident.

Now, his dad drops him at work every day just to keep him away from vehicles.

The story was shared on X by entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani, who even joked about asking what the engineer's kundli predicted about artificial intelligence.