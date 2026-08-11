At least 9 killed in 2 accidents on Hyderabad-Bidar highway
India
A tough day on the Hyderabad-Bidar highway in Zaheerabad: two separate accidents on Tuesday left at least nine people dead and brought traffic to a standstill.
The first crash, near the Mahindra & Mahindra plant around 8pm involved a lorry, tanker, and autorickshaw; seven people died.
Police are still figuring out what went wrong.
Alleged overtaking by Ertiga kills 2
Meanwhile, another accident happened when an Ertiga allegedly attempted to overtake another car and crossed the divider, crashing into an oncoming Ertiga and an Innova.
The two occupants of the Ertiga that crossed the divider, including Mallikarjun, an MRF employee, lost their lives. Two others were hospitalized.
Police and emergency personnel cleared the wreckage and managed the traffic.