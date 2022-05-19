India

India defends wheat exports ban at UN with COVID-19 barbs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 19, 2022, 02:36 pm 3 min read

India on Wednesday defended its wheat export ban decision before the United Nations, claiming the move will actually aid poor and needy countries in crisis situations. Taking a jibe at the West, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan warned that the matter should not go the way of COVID-19 vaccinations, for which impoverished countries reportedly battled even to obtain first dose.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Centre prohibited all exports of wheat, including high-protein durum and normal soft bread varieties, with effect from Friday.

The move was a sudden 'U-turn' from the Centre's just two-day-old decision to send official delegations to several countries to pitch Indian wheat exports.

The Centre has also come under severe criticism from several farm leaders over the decision.

Statement What did the Minister say at the UN?

"A number of low-income societies are today confronted with the twin challenges of rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains. Even those like India, which have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices," Muraleedharan said addressing a meeting. "It is clear that hoarding and speculation are at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged," he added.

Details Ban order will help vulnerable countries: Muraleedharan

The Minister stated that the decision to limit wheat export was made to manage the country's overall food security. He went on to say that it will help neighboring and other vulnerable nations. He was addressing during a ministerial meeting on the 'Global Food Security Call to Action,' which was convened by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Criticism Minister's swipe at the West over COVID-19 vaccination

Muraleedharan minister highlighted that India will properly help to increase global food security and maintain equality, compassion, and social justice. He said that the West ignored such principles during the COVID-19 vaccination, despite the fact that many individuals in poor countries struggle to acquire the initial dose. "Open markets must not become an argument to perpetuate inequity and promote discrimination," he added.

Information Highlighting India's track record

Muraleedharan also emphasized India's past record of assisting its partners in need. He noted that even in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic and current wars such as the crisis in Ukraine, the country has never been found wanting. India is keeping up with the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', (the world is one family) and our 'Neighborhood First' policy, the Minister added.

Reason The reason behind decision?

India is now the world's second-largest wheat producer, only after China. Many countries were relying on India for wheat supply, particularly after shipments from the Black Sea area stopped following the Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. The decision to restrict wheat follows the huge harvest misfortune due to the heatwave. The county was also under pressure due to high inflation rates.

Market Global market prices skyrocket; rates drop in domestic market

Following the ban, prices of wheat jumped to 435 euros ($453) per tonne as the Euronext market opened. However, in the domestic market, there was a sharp drop in wheat prices. Reportedly, rates dropped by 4-8% in different states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.