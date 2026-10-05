Atal Residential School in Uttar Pradesh closed by monsoon flooding
India
Atal Residential School in Uttar Pradesh, built to support underprivileged children, has been forced to close because of major monsoon flooding.
Every rainy season, the campus gets so waterlogged that students have to walk through dirty water just to get between hostels and classrooms, raising serious health and safety worries.
Local authorities order immediate arrangements
Principal Puran Chandra has flagged the drainage problem many times, but nothing permanent has been done yet.
Officials say the flooding is due to heavy rain and poor planning on the low-lying campus.
Local authorities directed the construction department to make immediate arrangements and are working to find a solution at the earliest so students can return safely without more disruption.