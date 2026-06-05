Atal Tunnel between Manali and Keylong sees nearly 11,000 vehicles

Atal Tunnel inspected after safety concerns

With so much traffic, local officials are worried about safety issues like poor lighting, bad ventilation, and reckless driving inside the tunnel.

The BRO did an initial check on June 2 to see what needs fixing.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma says ideas like limiting cars or adding emergency lanes are on the table. Next steps will come once BRO shares its findings.