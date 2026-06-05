Atal Tunnel between Manali and Keylong sees nearly 11,000 vehicles
The Atal Tunnel, which links Manali and Keylong, is jam-packed thanks to a huge summer tourism spike.
Nearly 11,000 vehicles passed through on a recent single day, way over its intended limit of 4,500.
This tunnel is a favorite route for travelers heading between Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.
To handle the mess, Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi wants the government, police, and Border Roads Organization (BRO) to work together.
Atal Tunnel inspected after safety concerns
With so much traffic, local officials are worried about safety issues like poor lighting, bad ventilation, and reckless driving inside the tunnel.
The BRO did an initial check on June 2 to see what needs fixing.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma says ideas like limiting cars or adding emergency lanes are on the table. Next steps will come once BRO shares its findings.