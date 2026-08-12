Atiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban Ahmad dies on Jhansi-Kanpur highway

Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, died at 21 in a car crash on the Jhansi-Kanpur highway.

Dashcam footage showed the SUV hitting a divider and overturning, killing Aban and his friend Sonu.

Three others were injured; they were initially taken to a hospital in Jhansi and later transferred to a hospital in Prayagraj.