Atiq Ahmad's youngest son Aban Ahmad dies on Jhansi-Kanpur highway
India
Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, died at 21 in a car crash on the Jhansi-Kanpur highway.
Dashcam footage showed the SUV hitting a divider and overturning, killing Aban and his friend Sonu.
Three others were injured; they were initially taken to a hospital in Jhansi and later transferred to a hospital in Prayagraj.
Police file FIR over funeral convoy
Aban was buried in Prayagraj near his family's graves on August 8, with brothers Ali and Umar attending under police custody after getting conditional parole.
The funeral drew a huge crowd, leading to tight security.
Later, police filed an FIR against 28 vehicles that followed Umar's convoy and broke a toll barrier, caught on CCTV while dodging toll fees.