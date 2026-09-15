Gurugram hit-and-run case: Sedan driver arrested after hitting woman biker 

The incident occurred on Sunday on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, when Sia was riding with a group of bikers.

CCTV footage shows a car hitting Sia's motorcycle, throwing her off the bike.

Initially, the case was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing injury) of BNS.

After analyzing CCTV footage, police added the attempt-to-murder charge.

Senior police officer Sandeep Malik told India Today the viral video clearly shows the driver "intentionally" hit and attempted to kill her.