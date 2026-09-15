Gurugram hit-and-run case: Sedan driver arrested after hitting woman biker
What's the story
The Gurugram Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla, the driver of a white sedan accused of hitting a woman biker, shortly after adding an attempt to murder charge against him based on CCTV findings. The charge was added two days after the incident, which left biker Sia, who was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike, injured. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
Case overview
Initially, case registered under BNS sections
The incident occurred on Sunday on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, when Sia was riding with a group of bikers.
CCTV footage shows a car hitting Sia's motorcycle, throwing her off the bike.
Initially, the case was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing injury) of BNS.
After analyzing CCTV footage, police added the attempt-to-murder charge.
Senior police officer Sandeep Malik told India Today the viral video clearly shows the driver "intentionally" hit and attempted to kill her.
Victim's statement
Whole body aches, says Sia
Sia, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, has expressed shock over the incident. She said she was under immense shock and her whole body aches.
She alleged that Bainsla's car had followed her group before hitting her bike.
"He showed thumbs up first and then he kept giving strange signals," Sia told CNN-News18.
Accused's defense
Collision occurred, admits Bainsla
Bainsla, a gym owner and self-proclaimed international kabaddi player, admitted to the collision but denied intentionally hitting Sia. He also said he did not know whether the biker was a man or a woman.
"I felt very sorry for that girl," he said.
"I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up."
Owner's statement
Car registered in name of Manish
In a new video, Sia asked Bainsla why he didn't stop if he felt sorry for her.
"If you really felt sorry for me, then why didn't you stop? It was your responsibility," she said.
The car involved in the incident is registered in the name of Manish, who confirmed he wasn't driving at the time.
"I work in the Army, and yes, it is my vehicle. I was at work, and my friend Kalyan Singh had borrowed my car."