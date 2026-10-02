Audit finds most of 736 DDA parks lack safety features
India
A new audit shows most of the 736 DDA-managed parks are missing key safety features; only 16 of 736 have CCTV cameras.
The review was ordered after a serious incident at Aastha Kunj Park last month, putting the spotlight on safety gaps in the city's green spaces.
DDA starts park safety upgrades
To tackle these issues, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is adding better lighting to hundreds of parks and has already started work in 231 of them.
Night patrolling has begun in 245 major parks, while bike squads are now active in all high-risk areas, and plans for more guards, information boards, and boundary repairs are also underway to help everyone feel safer outdoors.