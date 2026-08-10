Audit finds over 206,000 bedrolls stolen from Pune AC trains
An audit found that more than 206,000 bedroll items, like bedsheets, pillow covers, face towels, blankets, and pillows, were stolen from AC trains leaving Pune between 2021 and 2026.
Bedsheets top the list of missing items.
Some passengers take these items with them, especially when alighting in a hurry during late-night or early-morning hours.
Contractors held liable, 2.81cr recovered
Railway rules make private contractors responsible for these losses; any shortages are tracked and the costs are deducted from their payments or security deposits.
The full ₹2.81 crore lost was recovered from contractors over five years, so there's no direct hit to railway finances.
Officials are now asking passengers not to take bedrolls, pointing out it creates an operational burden for staff and contractors responsible for collecting and replenishing the material.