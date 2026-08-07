August 15 Delhi-Meerut Expressway launches India's 1st variable speed limits
Starting August 15, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will roll out India's first variable speed limit system.
The stretch between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan will see speed limits change depending on the time of day, so you'll need to pay attention if you're driving.
For example, cars can go up to 65km/h late at night (12am to 7 a.m.), but during busy hours (7am to 5 p.m.), that drops to 55km/h.
Heavy vehicles have stricter limits, especially in peak traffic.
Delhi Traffic Police monitor expressway cameras
Digital boards and speed cameras are being put up along the expressway, and Delhi Traffic Police will be watching for rule-breakers.
These new limits were set after months of tracking traffic patterns with sensors.
After three months, authorities plan to check if this helps reduce jams and accidents, so expect updates soon.