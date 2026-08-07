August 15 Delhi-Meerut Expressway launches India's 1st variable speed limits

Starting August 15, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will roll out India's first variable speed limit system.

The stretch between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan will see speed limits change depending on the time of day, so you'll need to pay attention if you're driving.

For example, cars can go up to 65km/h late at night (12am to 7 a.m.), but during busy hours (7am to 5 p.m.), that drops to 55km/h.

Heavy vehicles have stricter limits, especially in peak traffic.