Australian teacher Sunil Sharma missing in Amritsar, daughter seeks help
India
Sunil Sharma, a 66-year-old Australian math teacher, disappeared in Amritsar on May 22 while sorting out property issues.
His phone has been off since then, leaving his family in Australia really anxious.
His daughter Surbhi has reached out to Punjab's Chief Minister, asking for help to find her dad.
Police name Sunny Sharma main suspect
Police have registered a kidnapping case and believe Sunil's brother, Sunny Sharma, who was seen around the property, is the main suspect.
Sunny has gone missing with his own family and is also wanted in another case.
The investigation is in an advanced stage, with police saying they will soon nab him.