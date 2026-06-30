Authorities deploy 670 CAPF companies across J&K for Amarnath Yatra
India
This year's Amarnath Yatra is set to be the most secure yet, with 670 CAPF companies, more than ever before, deployed across Jammu and Kashmir.
The pilgrimage runs from July 3 to August 28, and authorities are pulling out all the stops to keep things safe for everyone making the journey.
Pahalgam Baltal no-fly ban, anti-drone tech
To prevent aerial threats, Pahalgam and Baltal routes are now no-fly zones, and helicopter services remain banned.
Security teams have anti-drone technology and NSG units ready for emergencies.
On the ground, seven NDRF teams plus quick reaction squads are in place for rescue operations.
Pilgrims will also get real-time weather information thanks to new automated stations along the route, making this year's yatra not just safer but smarter too.