Authorities deploy 670 CAPF companies across J&K for Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam Baltal no-fly ban, anti-drone tech

To prevent aerial threats, Pahalgam and Baltal routes are now no-fly zones, and helicopter services remain banned.

Security teams have anti-drone technology and NSG units ready for emergencies.

On the ground, seven NDRF teams plus quick reaction squads are in place for rescue operations.

Pilgrims will also get real-time weather information thanks to new automated stations along the route, making this year's yatra not just safer but smarter too.