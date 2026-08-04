Auto-rickshaw fares in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad rise to ₹30 minimum
India
Auto-rickshaw rides in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are about to get pricier; starting September 1, the minimum fare jumps from ₹25 to ₹30 for the first 1.5km, and each extra kilometer will now cost ₹20 instead of ₹17.
This is the fourth fare hike since 2021, adding up to a nearly 67% increase in less than five years.
Regional Transport Authority mandates meter updates
The Regional Transport Authority says rising costs (especially CNG prices climbing from ₹91 per kilogram in 2022 to ₹96 per kilogram now) are behind the new rates.
All licensed autos must update their meters within six months; until then, drivers have to show official fare charts.
While around 150,000 auto drivers benefit, commuters worry about possible overcharging and want stricter rule enforcement for fair rides.