Auto-rickshaw fares in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad rise to ₹30 minimum

Auto-rickshaw rides in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are about to get pricier; starting September 1, the minimum fare jumps from ₹25 to ₹30 for the first 1.5km, and each extra kilometer will now cost ₹20 instead of ₹17.

This is the fourth fare hike since 2021, adding up to a nearly 67% increase in less than five years.