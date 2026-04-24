Autopsy finds 34 injuries on Jaswinder Singh in NCB custody
India
A BSF constable, Jaswinder Singh, died while in NCB custody last month, and his autopsy has raised serious questions.
Doctors found 34 injuries on his body: most were a few days old, but nine were fresh and happened within 24 hours of his death on March 20.
Autopsy shows trauma, family alleges torture
Singh was arrested over alleged drug smuggling links.
The NCB says he died of heart issues, but the autopsy showed severe head injuries and bruised organs, signs of repeated blunt force trauma.
His family believes he was falsely implicated and tortured in custody.
Rights activist Sarbjit Singh Verka called the findings "'third-degree' assault."