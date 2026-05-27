Aveksha Hospital blaze in Bengaluru prompts evacuation of 21
India
Early Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at Aveksha Hospital on M S Palya Road in Bengaluru, likely due to an electrical cable fault in the basement.
As smoke quickly filled the building around 3:15am hospital staff jumped into action and started evacuating the 21 patients inside.
No injuries as police probe cause
Thanks to the staff's fast response, all 21 patients, 14 of them from the ICU, were safely evacuated before fire services even arrived.
No one was hurt, and firefighters managed to control the blaze before it could spread further.
Police are now investigating what exactly caused the fire.